500 Kg of Crystal Meth Intercepted in High-Seas Bust by Indian, Sri Lankan Navies

In a joint operation, the Indian Navy (IN) and Sri Lankan Navy intercepted two Sri Lankan fishing vessels in the Arabian Sea, seizing approximately 500 kg of narcotics (Crystal Meth) being smuggled.

The operation underscores the strong maritime security cooperation between the two nations.

According to a statement by the Naval spokesperson, the operation was initiated after the Sri Lankan Navy provided intelligence about suspected narcotics smuggling by Sri Lankan-flagged vessels.

Advertisement

Acting on this tip-off, the Indian Navy launched a coordinated mission to track and intercept the suspicious boats.

Indian Naval Long-Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft and Remotely Piloted Aircraft conducted extensive surveillance, guided by inputs from the Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) in Gurugram. To bolster efforts, an Indian Naval ship was deployed to locate and apprehend the vessels.

Two boats were identified following aerial surveillance and continuous intelligence inputs from the Sri Lankan Navy.

In a closely coordinated effort involving aerial assets and the deployed ship, the boats were boarded by the Indian Navy’s boarding team on November 24 and 25.

The operation led to the confiscation of approximately 500 kg of Crystal Meth. To strengthen the mission, another Indian Naval ship was assigned to the anti-narcotics operation, according to the statement.

The seized narcotics, along with the detained vessels and crew, are being handed over to Sri Lankan authorities for further investigation and legal proceedings.

This successful operation highlights the growing synergy between India and Sri Lanka in combating transnational crimes and ensuring maritime security in the region.