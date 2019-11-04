A five-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries and died after she was successfully recovered by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Monday from a 50-foot borewell in Haryana’s Karnal district after a 10-hour operation, police said.

The girl, Shivani fell into the borewell which belonged to her family, on Sunday while playing near her house in Hari Singh Pura village in Gharaunda block at 3 pm on Sunday. The family informed the district administration about the incident at around 9 pm.

Haryana Chef Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted his condolences on Shivani’s demise. He said, “Deeply saddened to know that 5-year-old Shivani, who had fallen into a borewell in Gharaunda, has passed away. Though she was rescued by NDRF and district team and rushed to the hospital, she is very unfortunately no longer with us. My prayers are with her family in this time of need.”

Deeply saddened to know that 5yr old Shivani,who had fallen into a borewell in Gharaunda,has passed away. Though she was rescued by @NDRFHQ & district teams

& rushed to the hospital,she is very unfortunately no longer with us.

My prayers are with her family in this time of need. — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) November 4, 2019

The NDRF team immediately came into action and pulled the girl with the help of a noosed rope, after her foot was identified through CCTV footage, according to reports.

The child, who was lying upside down in the borewell, was shifted to Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College in Karnal immediately after being rescued, an official said. And now she is being taken to Chandigarh.

The police team and a large number of villagers gathered at the spot.

Last week also in one such mournful accident , decomposed body of the two -year-old boy, Sujith Wilson , who was stuck in a borewell in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli district since 25 October, was recovered. Despite several efforts he was not saved.