Five Pakistani terrorists have been killed in encounters in Kashmir during the past three days

One of the two terrorists killed on Monday in an encounter with security forces in Sirigofor of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district was Pakistani. Two AK rifles and cache of ammunition have been recovered from the killed terrorists.

Two of the three Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists neutralised at Rebban of north Kashmir’s Sopore on Sunday were Pakistanis. The police identified them as Abu Rafia alias Usman and Saifullah who were active in the valley since 2016. They were involved in several terror attacks, including the recent killing of a CRPF jawan and a civilian in Sopore. Three AK-47 rifles were recovered from them.

The Army killed two Pakistani terrorists on Saturday immediately after they infiltrated through the Line of Control (LoC) in the Naugam sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. Two AK-47 rifles, grenades and a cache of ammunition was recovered from the terrorists.

The top Army commander of north Kashmir, Major General Virendra Vats, recently said that Pakistan has stepped up pushing terrorists into India. He said that the terror launch pads across the LoC were full and there could be close to 300 terrorists waiting to infiltrate into India.

Army chief MM Naravane has stressed for zero tolerance against Pakistan’s attempts to infiltrate terrorists.

Pakistani troops have for some time past been targeting with mortars villages on the Indian side of the LoC in a bid to infiltrate terrorists. J&K DGP Dilbag Singh toured the border areas to take stock of the security scenario and further strengthen the anti-infiltration grid.