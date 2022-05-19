5 LeT terrorists nabbed, Baramulla liquor shop grenade attack cracked

With the arrest of five Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists Police in Baramulla cracked the recent grenade attack on a liquor shop on Thursday. A cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from the possession of the gang.

The burqa-clad terrorists had, on Tuesday, hurled a grenade inside the newly opened liquor shop in a targeted attack in which one employee was killed and three others injured.

Confirming the information, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said among the five terrorists, one is an associate of the dreaded terrorist outfit. Five pistols, 23 grenades, and explosives have been recovered from their possession.

The terror module was involved in several terror attacks in Baramulla, the IGP said, adding further investigations in the case are on, he added.

The Burqa-clad terrorists had come to the liquor shop on two motorcycles and tossed a grenade inside killing an employee of the liquor shop, Ranjit Singh, and injuring the three others. The attack triggered outrage in the Jammu division with angry protestors resorting to road blockade.

The liquor shop is situated near the office of the district police chief and the residence of senior military officers.