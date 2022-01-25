Women, police officer among 4 injured in Srinagar grenade attack, explosives recovered in Kishtwar

Amidst high alert across Jammu and Kashmir, three civilians and a police officer were injured and a police vehicle damaged on Tuesday when terrorists tossed a grenade at security forces in Srinagar’s Hari Singh High Street. Among the injured were two women.

The attack has come a day before the Republic Day when the Army, BSF, CRPF and J&K Police are on high alert particularly in the Kashmir valley.

The injured civilians were rushed to the hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.

The injured have been identified as police inspector Tanveer Hussain, Mohammad Shafi, his wife Tanveera, and another woman Asmat.

Windowpanes of some shops shattered due to impact of explosion of the grenade on the roadside at about 3.30 pm.

Security forces have cordoned the area and launched search for terrorists who escaped after hurling the grenade.

Meanwhile, a joint team of Indian Army and J&K Police recovered about 1.3 Kgs of commercial grade explosives in general area of Nagar Nala near Dul in District Kishtwar.The recovery included 11 sticks of commercial grade explosives (each weighing 125 gms), one detonator and also the detonating wire.