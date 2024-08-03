5 JK policemen, teacher dismissed over narco-terror links

In a crackdown on terror funding, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday terminated six officials, including 5 policemen, on the charges of narco-terror links, officials said.

These cops and a teacher are accused of indulging in narco-terrorism and also assisting infiltrating terrorists.

The dismissed employees are; Farooq Ahmad Sheikh ( Head Constable), Khalid Hussian Shah ( Constable), Rahmat Shah (Constable), Irshad Ahmad Chalkoo (Constable), Saif Din (Constable) and Nazam Din (Teacher).

A government spokesman said that the administration led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha invoked Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution to sack these employees after a thorough investigation revealed their involvement in a narco-terror network run by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and terror outfits operating from Pakistan.

The government has dismissed eight employees within a month on the charges of narco-terror activities.

Most of the dismissed employees were posted in areas along the Line of Control (LOC) in Kashmir.

Activities of these employees had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as they found them thickly involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the State evidencing their involvement in terror related activities.

Saif Din, Selection Grade Constable, a resident of Doda district, is accused of being a “notorious drug peddler”, a habitual offender and a mastermind for generation and distribution of narco terror funding. He is also accused of functioning as an Over Ground Worker (OGW) for the Hizbul Mujhahidin terror outfit.

Farooq Ahmad Sheikh, Head Constable, alongwith two other employees namely Khalid Hussian Shah and Rahmat Shah (both working as Constables in J&K Police) received huge consignment of narcotics from drug smugglers across the LoC from Pakistan occupied J&K, the spokesman said.

He had contacts with the Pakistan based terrorists, who were involved in smuggling of narcotics, weapons and money across the LoC.

Khalid Hussian Shah, Selection Grade Constable, alongwith two other employees namely Farooq Ahmad Sheikh and Rahmat Shah (both working as Constables in J&K Police) received huge consignment of narcotics across the LoC from Pakistan occupied J&K.

Being a resident of Tangdar Karnah, Kupwara, he used his expertise of local terrain and topography to establish contacts with narcotic smugglers across the border in PoJK and was at the forefront of running a drug cartel in Kupwara-Karnah region, it is alleged.

Rahmat Shah, Constable, is also accused of being involved in narco- terror activities. Being a resident of Haridal village in Karnah, Kupwara, leveraged his knowledge of the local terrain and topography to establish connections with the narcotic smugglers across the border in PoJK.

Irshad Ahmad Chalkoo, Selection grade Constable, had developed a close relationship with terrorist associates of the area and started working as an OGW with the proscribed terrorist organization, Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT), the spokesman said.

Chalkoo was in close contact with various Kashmiri origin terrorists based in PoJK, through encrypted messaging applications and had received Arms and ammunition for further delivery to terrorists.

Being the resident of Uri, District Baramulla, he utilized his knowledge of the local terrain to establish contacts with terrorists based in PoJK.

He is also accused of providing logistics and transport of weapons of infiltrating terrorists.

Nazam Din, Teacher in the Education Department, a resident of Poonch, is said to be a highly motivated and committed drug peddler and an OGW of terrorists of Hizbul Mujhahidin outfit.

He had received consignments of narcotics from across the LoC for onward delivery to the drug peddlers even in Punjab. He was in constant touch with hard-core terrorists in Pakistan, who ex-filtrated for terror training and are currently active in from PoJK, the spokesman said.