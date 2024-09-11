4th RE-INVEST 2024 to be held from Sept 16 to 18

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) will be hosting the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet & Expo (RE-INVEST 2024) from September 16 to 18, Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

The event will be held for the first time outside Delhi at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. This underscores Government’s high priority for accelerating the clean energy sector and advancing our climate goals.

“India requires an investment of Rs. 30 Lac Crores to achieve its target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel installed capacity by 2030,” the Minister informed.

“India recognizes the importance of building a green sustainable future for the next generation, and at the core of this lies Prime Minister’s vision of Panchamrit and installing 500 GW of non-fossil power by 2030.”

This is not a dream but a collective goal that PM Modi has set, he said while addressing a curtain raiser press conference at his residence.

“I have just come back from Gujarat to oversee the preparations alongwith the senior officials of Gujarat. Preparations are underway and there were detailed discussions on every aspect of the mega event,” he said.

Expressing his satisfaction with the progress, Joshi commended the meticulous planning and readiness of the event.

RE-INVEST 2024 will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on September 16th, with the valedictory session to be presided over by the Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar, on the final day.

The three-day conference is anticipated to draw over 10,000 delegates, including influential figures from government, industry, and financial sectors.

The central theme of RE-INVEST 2024 will be the Mission 500 GW, which underscores India’s strategic goal to expand its renewable energy capacity significantly by 2030.