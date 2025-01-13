India’s renewable energy installed capacity spikes nearly 16%

India’s total renewable energy installed capacity has reached 209.44 GW as of December 2024, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said on Monday. This marks an impressive 15.84% increase compared to 180.80 GW in December 2023.

Further, the total capacity added during 2024 amounted to 28.64 GW, representing a significant year-on-year increase of 119.46% compared to the 13.05 GW added in 2023.

“This growth reflects India’s steadfast commitment to achieving its clean energy targets and its broader vision under the ‘Panchamrit’ goals announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” MNRE said while releasing the numbers.

Importantly, in 2024, solar power spearheaded this growth with the addition of 24.54 GW, reflecting a 33.47% rise in its cumulative installed capacity from 73.32 GW in 2023 to 97.86 GW in 2024.

Wind energy also contributed to this expansion, with an additional 3.42 GW installed in 2024, increasing the total wind capacity to 48.16 GW, a growth of 7.64% from 2023.

Further, the MNRE data said that Bioenergy has shown remarkable growth, with its installed capacity rising from 10.84 GW in December 2023 to 11.35 GW in December 2024, reflecting a 4.70% increase.

Small hydro power projects saw incremental growth, with installed capacity increasing from 4.99 GW in 2023 to 5.10 GW in 2024, representing a 2.20% rise, it added.