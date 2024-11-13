MNRE to organise 2-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ from tomorrow in Bhubaneswar

The Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) is organising a two-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ from tomorrow at Bhubaneswar, Odisha, which will focus on strategies to achieve the target of 500 GW by 2030 and progress towards the next goal of 1800 GW by 2047.

Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi will inaugurate the event. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi; Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik; Odisha Energy Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo; and MNRE Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh will also address the event.

The Shivir aims to bring together leading decision-makers, financial institutions, industrialists, CEOs, and key officials from Central and state governments who are integral to India’s renewable energy journey. Participants will brainstorm on key and emerging issues in the sector through various thematic sessions.

Among the key sessions will be ‘PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: Achieving 1 Crore Rooftop Installations’, ‘Promoting Solar Ancillary Manufacturing in India, Land and Evacuation – Key Enablers for Accelerating Indian Utility Scale Plants’, ‘From Mines to Modules: India as Global Solar Manufacturing’, ‘India as Global Wind Manufacturing Hub’, ‘Strategy for Ensuring Offtake of RE Power by DISCOMS – Bottlenecks, Possibilities, and Way Forward’, ‘National Bioenergy Programme – Emerging Role of Biogas in Indian Energy Basket’, ‘Emerging Role of Energy Storage in India – Focus on Battery Energy Storage and Pumped Storage Technologies’, ‘Green Hydrogen Horizons – Nurturing Electrolyzer Manufacturing Ecosystem and Strategies for Offtake Roadmap’, ‘Innovation in Finance and Business Models, and ‘Developing a Skill-Ready Workforce to Power India’s Energy Transition’.

The Shivir will conclude with a valedictory session on Friday, where the key takeaways from each session and future strategies ahead during the two-day event will be discussed.