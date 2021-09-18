460 soldiers complete training at JAK LI centre

The Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre showcased its latest batch of 460 passing out young soldiers from the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh at JAK LI Training Camp, Dansal in the Jammu district on Saturday.

Recruit Course Serial number 126, on having completed one year of strenuous training was attested at the Recruit Training Camp, Dansal. The attestation parade, depicting graduation of a recruit and his transformation into a young soldier, was reviewed by Lt Gen MK Das, Commandant OTA Chennai and Colonel of the Regiment Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry.

The dauntless young soldiers of the Regiment hailing from all regions and religions of the J&K and Ladakh, marching in precise unison with a singular aim of devoting their lives in service of the nation, singing their Regimental Song ‘Balidanam Veer Lakshanam’, inspired one and all as their voice echoed in the entire region. Their salute to the Tri-Colour with National Anthem playing inspired patriotic fervour amongst all present during the parade.

Lt Gen MK Das, congratulated the Young Soldiers for their immaculate parade and impressed upon selfless service towards the Nation. He praised their contribution towards encouraging more and more youth from J&K to come forward to join the Security Forces and also highlighted the vital role played by their parents in motivating their wards to join this noble profession.

The young soldiers who excelled themselves in varied facets of training were also felicitated by Lt Gen MK Das. Recruit Peer Sartaj Ahmed Wani was awarded the Sher-e-Kashmir Sword of Honour and Triveni Singh Medal for being adjudged ‘Over all Best Recruit’. Recruit Amandeep Singh Chib was awarded the Chewang Rinchen Medal for being ‘Best in Firing’. Recruit Parmeet Sharma was awarded the Maqbool Sherwani Medal for being ‘Best in Physical Training’ and Recruit Mohd Asad was awarded the Bana Singh Medal for being ‘Best in Drill’.