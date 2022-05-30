42 vehicles seized by Jammu police in crackdown on illegal mining

In a crackdown on the illegal mining mafia in Jammu district, the police has in the past week seized 42 different types of vehicles.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, Chandan Kohli, mining was being done by owners of the seized vehicles in violation of orders of High Court of J&K. In order to strictly implement the drive against illegal mining and to tighten noose against the violators of the law Jammu Police has initiated strict action.

The menace of illegal mining is widespread on the riverbeds of Tawi, Chenab and other rivulets. The Tawi flows through many towns and villages of Jammu district before entering Pakistan.

It is worth mentioning that mining mafias have been operating without any fear across Jammu and Kashmir. Illegal mining was being done mechanically at certain riverbeds. Police has launched a massive drive to nab those engaged in illegal mining.

Thirteen different types of vehicles, including tipper truck, dumper and tractor trolleys were seized in the jurisdiction of Miran Sahib, Kahnachak, Bishnah, Akhnoor, Jhajjar and Pargwal police stations on 25 May.

Next day on 26 May, seven different types of heavy vehicles were seized on the charges of illegal mining at Nagrota, Miran Sahib, Akhnoor, Belicharana and Talab Tillo.

Among the major seizures, ten vehicles were on 22 May impounded in Sainik Colony, Chatha and Jhajjar Kotli.

The practice of illegal mining has been reported in and around the Jammu city where police was acting tough against the violators.

Police seized 8 vehicles on 24 May when these were engaged in illegal mining.

Large scale illegal mining and extraction of construction material from riverbeds in the Budgam district of Kashmir has been reported. Police in Budgam has also seized large number of vehicles engaged in illegal activity.