40 injured as footbridge collapses during Baisakhi fair

At least 40 people, including men, women and children, were injured after a footbridge collapsed during a Baisakhi fair on Friday in the Udhampur district of Jammu.

Reports said that the recently-constructed bridge over a water stream in Chenani’s Bain village came crashing down due to overload as several people were standing on it. Residents of the village had reportedly contributed money for the construction of the footbridge.

Locals assisted security forces and police personnel in the rescue of the people who had fallen in the stream.

The injured were rushed to the nearby hospital, the police said.

Videos of the collapsed footbridge and rescue operations have gone viral on social media.