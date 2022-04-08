4 labourers killed in Telangana road accident

In a traffic accident in Telangana’s Hanumakonda district on Friday, four labourers were killed and 14 others were injured, according to police.

A truck collided with an auto trolley transporting the workers, causing the catastrophe. The accident happened near Mandirapeta hamlet in the district’s Shyampet Mandal.

Three people were murdered on the spot, while the fourth died at MGM Hospital in Warangal while seeking treatment.

The labourers were on their way to work in the fields of agriculture. All of the people that died were women. Manjula (48), Vimala (50), and Renuka (50) were the three women identified (48).

The injured were taken to MGM Hospital, where two of them are said to be in critical condition.

G Venkatramna Reddy, a local MLA, paid a visit to the hospital and spoke with the injured. On behalf of the government, he promised compensation of Rs 75,000 for each of the deceased’s families, and another Rs 25,000 on his own behalf. He also declared that the injured would receive Rs 10,000 in aid.

