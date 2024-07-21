BRS slams Congress, BJP MPs for inaction before Budget

The BRS has slammed both Congress and BJP MPs for failing to submit any representations to the Centre for Budget allocations for projects in Telangana. The party pointed out that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has already got clearance from the Centre for a Rs 60,000 crore petrochemical project in Andhra Pradesh.

The BRS reminded the MPs that this Budget will determine the foundation for the next five years of the Modi government. Although Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy went to Delhi on Sunday according to party sources, he will be inviting the top Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, to a public rally in Warangal to mark the farm loan waiver scheme.

Former MP and BRS leader B Vinod Kumar on Sunday criticised the Congress and BJP, highlighting that both parties won 8 seats each in the Lok Sabha elections. He pointed out that when the BRS had MPs in the Parliament, they raised issues pertinent to Telangana and worked to achieve the state’s dues. “Why haven’t the BJP or Congress MPs submitted any petitions to the Centre in the past 15 days?” he asked. Short of majority, the Modi government is dependent on the TDP this time and it is most likely that Andhra Pradesh will receive substantial central funds, while the BRS, the only regional party from Telangana, does not have a single MP in Parliament this time.

He asked Union ministers G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay, and BJP MPs like Etela Rajender and DK Aruna to convince the Centre to give national status to irrigation projects, sanction a railway coach factory in Kazipet, establish the Bayyaram steel factory, and allocate funds for backward districts. Besides, he called for Navodaya Vidyalayas to be set up in every district of Telangana. The former MP also urged Congress MPs to put pressure on the Centre and get funds and projects for Telangana.

Congress MPs are expected to take up the unfulfilled promises of the AP Reorganisation Act in Parliament as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and senior ministers have made several trips to Delhi to push for the resolution of about 31 pending promises, including nine major issues, and seeking central support for Telangana’s development. So far, both the Telugu states have been given the short end of the stick when it came to Budget in the past two tenures of the Modi government. This time, as a key ally, Chandrababu Naidu is expecting more funds. He has assigned each MP as a liaison for several ministries to ensure nothing is left to chance.