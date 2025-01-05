4 killed, two missing after vehicle rolls into gorge in Kishtwar, Kashmir

Four persons were killed while two others, including the driver, were missing after the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a river in the Paddar area of the Kishtwar district on Sunday. The accident occurred when the vehicle, carrying six persons, veered off the road, rolled down a hill and fell into the river.

Rescue operations are currently underway to locate the missing individuals. Local authorities, including Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Kumar Shavan and SDM Amit Bhagat, reached the spot to oversee the rescue efforts. Union Minister Jitendra Singh expressed condolences to the bereaved families and assured that rescue teams are working tirelessly to find the missing persons. He wrote on X; “Saddened to learn just now that 4 of the passengers travelling in the vehicle have been found dead on the spot.

Advertisement

Two other persons, including the driver, are not traced as yet. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Got in touch with DC Kishtwar, Rajesh Kumar Shavan immediately after receiving the report of a road accident at Sanyas in Paddar area. 5 persons were travelling in the vehicle. Rescue teams have been put into action. I am regularly receiving the updates”. The identity of the victims is not yet known. The police are still working to identify ownership of the vehicle involved in the accident.

Advertisement