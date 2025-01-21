4 criminals shot dead in STF encounter in UP

Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh police have shot dead 4 dreaded criminals during a late night encounter in the forest of Udpur village of Jhinjhana. Among the dead was Arshad of Mustafa gang, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh, and his three associates. All four died on the spot.

Police Inspector Sunil Kumar was injured after being shot by the miscreants, whose condition was considered serious and was referred to Gurugram hospital .

Advertisement

According to sources here on Tuesday STF Meerut received information that miscreants were going to Jhinjhana area of ​​Shamli with the intention of robbery. STF reached the spot as soon as the information was received.

Advertisement

STF sources said that an attempt was made to stop a car near the brick kiln of Udpur. It is alleged that meanwhile the car riders started firing on the STF team. Firing continued from both sides for a long time.

Arshad, a resident of Gangoh in Saharanpur carrying a reward of one lakh and a members of Mustafa alias Kagga gang, was injured by the bullet. He died on the spot.

The dead include, Arshad’s friend Manjeet of Sonipat and Satish of Madhuban, Haryana and one other unidentified.Pistols have also been recovered from the miscreants.

According to STF, Manjeet of Sonipat has been sentenced to life imprisonment in some case. He was out of jail on parole. After coming out, he was committing crimes. Now the miscreants were planning to commit some major crime in Jhinjhana area.

According to STF, apart from Shamli, cases of robbery, murder and other cases are also registered against Arshad in Saharanpur, Panipat of Haryana, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh.