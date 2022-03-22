39 projects pending at Central Water Commission: Govt

As many as 39 projects, including eight flood control schemes, from across India are pending at the Central Water Commission (CWC), the Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday.

“The state-wise number of the projects presently under appraisal at the CWC comprised 15 multipurpose, 13 medium, and three national projects apart from the eight flood control schemes,” Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Bishweswar Tudu said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

Of the total, Assam, Rajasthan, and Telangana have six pending projects each; Odisha and Himachal Pradesh have five each; Haryana has four; Arunachal Pradesh has two while Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Kerala, and UT of J&K have one project under appraisal, the information shared showed.

Based on the request received from various State governments, appraisal of the pre-feasibility report (PFR), detailed project report (DPR) of irrigation and multipurpose projects having inter-state ramifications, as well as flood control schemes, are taken up by the CWC, in association with concerned Central Government agencies.

In addition, revised cost estimates of the above-mentioned category of projects are also appraised by the CWC, as per the prevailing guidelines, Tudi said.