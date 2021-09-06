At 38,948, India sees slight decline in daily Covid cases

After registering over 40,000 Covid cases daily in the past few days, India witnessed a slight decline with 38,948 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, pushing the total to 3,30,27,621, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

At the same time, the country registered 219 new deaths due to Covid, taking the cumulative fatalities to 4,40,752. The mortality rate stands at 1.33 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry.

A total of 43,903 Covid infected patients recovered or were discharged in the last 24 hours taking the tally of Covid recovery to 3,21,81,995. The Covid recovery rate was reported at 97.44 percent, according to the health ministry’s report.

The active cases in the country stand at 4,04,874, which accounts for 1.23 percent of the total cases.

As per the ministry’s data, India’s daily Covid positivity rate was reported to be at 2.76 percent for the last week, while the weekly positivity rate was at 2.58 percent. It has remained below 3 percent for the last 73 days.

A total of 53,14,68,867 Covid samples were tested so far in the country, of which 14,10,649 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry’s data said.

India has so far administered 68.75 crore doses of Covid vaccines, including 25,23,089 doses in the last 24 hours.

Kerala continued to witness a high number of cases with 26,701 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, till Sunday evening. Several of its districts recorded a high number of new cases. Kozhikode recorded the highest number of cases with 3,366 followed by Thrissur (3,214), Ernakulam (2,915), Malappuram (2,568), Palakkad (2,373), Kollam (2,368), Thiruvananthapuram (2,103), Kottayam (1,662), Alappuzha (1,655), Kannur (1,356), Idukki (1,001) and Pathanamthitta (947), the Kerala government’s press release said on Sunday.

On Sunday, a 12-year-old boy was reported to have died of the Nipah virus in Kerala. The centre has rushed a team from the National Centre for Disease Control to Kerala to provide support to the state.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak with healthcare workers in Himachal Pradesh through video conferencing today. Himachal Pradesh has successfully covered its entire eligible population with the first dose of Covid vaccination, the Prime Minister’s Office had said.