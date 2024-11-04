36 die as bus falls into deep trench in Almora, PM condoles deaths

As many as 36 people died on Monday as a bus fell into a deep trench along river Geet Jagir near Marchula in district Almora, more than 250 kilometres from Dehradun. Officials said the 40-seater private bus was carrying nearly 55 passengers when the accident took place.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered a magisterial probe in the incident as 36 deaths were confirmed.

Incident took place in the morning as the bus was going from Naini Danda in Pauri to Ramnagar via Almora. According to Almora district administration, deaths of the 36 passengers were confirmed but numbers may go up as several injured have been admitted to the Ramnagar hospital. Three passengers with severe skull injuries were airlifted to the AIIMS Rishikesh.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the Almora road accident and said, “My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the road accident and wish speedy recovery for the injured. Local administration is making all efforts for relief and rescue of the victims under the supervision of the state government.”

Chief minister Dhami, who was in Delhi, suspended all his official engagements and flew straight to the accident site in Almora. Following direction from the Chief Minister, Assistant Regional Transport Officer Enforcement of Pauri-Almora region was suspended by the district administration with immediate effect.

Dhami announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased and one lakh to the injured passengers.

The Chief Minister ordered Commissioner Kumaon Division Deepak Rawat to conduct a magisterial inquiry in the incident and ensure that no guilty persons or officials are spared.

“Deaths of 36 passengers were confirmed as the rescue operation was going on by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), District Disaster Management Department and the police. Injured have been admitted to the Ramnagar government hospital. Three persons with serious head injuries were airlifted to the AIIMS Rishikesh” informed Deepak Rawat.

Rawat stated that the Assistant Regional Transport Officer of Pauri-Almora region was suspended with immediate effect while action will be taken against other employees and officials if found guilty in the probe. He added that if needed, more injured persons will be airlifted to the AIIMS or other higher medical centres. On the other hand, officials informally claimed that casualties are likely to be 38.

The Chief minister has himself taken the driver’s seat to monitor the rescue and rehabilitation of the victims in the Almora bus accident. He spoke to the DM Almora to take stock of the situation and deployed Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal in Almora as an additional hand to monitor the situation in person in support of the Almora district administration.