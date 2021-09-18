35,662 new Covid cases, 281 deaths in India in 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, India reported 35,662 fresh Covid-19 cases and 28 fatalities, according to the latest update by the Health Ministry on Saturday.

According to the Ministry, the new fatalities increased the overall death toll to 4,44,529, while the number of recoveries/discharged rose to 3,26,32,222.

The data from the Health Ministry shows that Kerala contributed 23,260 fresh cases and 131 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are 5,37,823 persons under observation in the state, of whom 26,363 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

The Covid recovery rate was reported at 97.65 percent, the Ministry data showed. Meanwhile, there were currently 3,40,639 active cases, which accounted for 1.02 percent of the total infections.

As per the Ministry’s data, India’s daily Covid positivity rate was reported at 2.46 percent which is less than 3 percent for 19 days, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 2.02 percent. It is the 85th day that the country’s weekly positivity rate remained below 3 percent.

To date, more than 78.02 crores (78,02,17,775) of Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs, with over 33 lakh doses are in the pipeline. Over 6.02 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available, according to the Ministry data.

On Friday, India achieved a significant milestone in the battle against Covid-19, administering more than 2.50 crore vaccine doses on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 71st birthday.

India administered 466 vaccine doses per second as it set a new world record on Friday. The number of vaccination administered on September 17 is equal to the “population of Australia”, the Health Ministry said on Twitter. China inoculated the most number of people in a day – 2.47 crore – in June.

Karnataka topped the Covid vaccination drive in the country by administering 26.92 lakh doses till 9 PM. The State stood first in the country ahead of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, which achieved over 26.62 lakh doses and 24.86 lakh doses respectively, his office said in a release.

PM Modi dedicated the success of the vaccination drive to the country’s doctors, innovators, administrators, nurses, healthcare and all front-line workers

In recent days, India has reported more than one crore Covid shots in a day on three occasions – September 6, August 31, and August 27.