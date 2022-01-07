352 healthcare workers of Chandigarh PGI Hospital test COVID positive

A total of 352 healthcare workers, including 152 doctors, have tested positive since December 20 in the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here despite most of them fully vaccinated, an official statement said on Friday.

The doctors comprise both junior and senior residents.

The increase in COVID cases amongst healthcare workers is commensurate with increase in cases amongst the population at large.

More than 95 per cent of healthcare workers who tested positive had received both doses of Covid vaccine. It is reassuring to note that almost all of these infections have been mild. The healthcare workers who are staying in hostels on the institute campus and who do not have provision for home isolation have been isolated in Nehru Hospital Extension Ward, the PGIMER said.

At present it is difficult to be sure whether these cases are of Omicron or not. The administration is keeping a close watch on the situation and is taking all steps to control the situation, it added.