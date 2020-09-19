The government in the Parliament told that there have been 3,186 ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) over the past eight months. The data was from January 1 to September 7.

This is the highest spike in the ceasefire violations in a year in the last 17 years since the Ceasefire Agreement was brokered in 2003 by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Apart from this, there were also 242 incidents of cross-border firing from January 1 to August 31, in the Jammu region, along the international border with Pakistan.

The information was provided by Shripad Naik, Minister of State for Defence in the Rajya Sabha.

The minister further told that “appropriate retaliation” was carried out by the Indian Army also and all the violations had been taken up with Pakistani authorities through established channel and protocols.

During the ceasefire violations this year, eight Army personnel died for their country and two others were injured.

The latest report of the ceasefire violation was on Friday evening when a woman near the LoC was injured.

According to the report, in 2019 there were only around 2,000 ceasefire violations.

However, currently the matter of concern for India is not the Pakistan, but it is China at the North in Ladakh which is creating problems for the world’s largest democracy.

The stand-off between the two Asian superpowers escalated in the eastern Ladakh region in April-May and peaked on June 15 when 20 Indian soldiers were martyred at the Galwan Valley.

In retaliation, around 40 PLA soldiers were also killed, but China maintained not to disclose the number.

Talks paced up after the stand-off resulting in agreement to disengage from the LAC, but the withdrawal is still not complete.