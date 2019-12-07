Three hundred and six new officers joined the Army after graduating from the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun on Saturday. The smart march-past by Gentlemen Cadets, in the backdrop of the famous Chetwood building, left the audience spellbound.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was the reviewing officer and praising the young officers he said, “I can confidently say that the future of Indian Army’s leadership is in safe hands.” The Gentlemen Cadets showed tremendous enthusiasm, vigour and zeal to put up an excellent parade before the Union Defence Minister.

The Reviewing Officer presented the coveted sword of honour and gold medal to Vinay Villash for standing first in overall order of merit. Uttar Pradesh with 56 officers topped the list of producing the maximum number of officers among all other states in this batch. Haryana with 39, Bihar with 24 and Rajasthan with 21- finished second, third and fourth respectively in the all India tally of states.

Besides 306 Indian cadets, an additional seventy-one foreign cadets from friendly countries also passed out of the academy to bid adieu to India and proceed to their homeland.