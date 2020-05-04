In Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district three women were killed and several others injured in a blast in a cracker factory in Kokhraj area on Monday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ramveer Singh said, “three women labourers were making firecrackers in the back portion of one Haider Ali’s house, near the Bharwari police outpost.”

DSP further said that the explosion took place while they were working.

While one Geeta Devi died on the spot and Pushpa and Radhika, who had sustained critical burn injuries in the explosion, succumbed to burn injuries during treatment.

While the fire tenders reached the spot after almost an hour, the local residents doused the flames that engulfed the house after the explosion.

The police had reached the site of the accident and rescue and relief operation was carried out. Those evacuated from the house were sent for treatment at a hospital as almost all of them have suffered burn injuries.

Those seriously injured have been identified as Albina, Nazim, Nagma, Rashida and two minor children.

According to the injured, one woman Rashida was cooking food in the house when there was a leakage in the gas cylinder that caused an explosion and the fire spread to the area where the crackers were being made.

The explosion was so strong that the walls of the surrounding houses also cracked and people ran out of the house.

The cracker factory was being run without a license.

According to DSP, the entire case is being investigated and action would be taken if any lapses are found.