In a gunfight battle in Bihar, three Maoists were killed during a search operation by the security forces in Gaya district in late midnight on Saturday.

As per the reports, the Maoist zonal commander Alok Yadav was also killed in the exchange of fire.

According to an official statement, security forces started the search operation around 12.20am after reports that Yadav had killed two persons in the area.

“There was exchange of fire between 205 CoBRA commandos and maoists at Mahuri village area today morning when a cultural programme was going on near a temple,” the official release read. The search operation is underway and further information is awaited.

The troops of the 205 CoBRA and the Bihar Police have also recovered one AK-47 rifle and one INSAS rifle from the encounter site.

The encounter took place in the Barachatti forest area of Bihar’s Gaya district.