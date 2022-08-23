3 IAF officers sacked for BrahMos missile accidental firing incident

The Central Government on Tuesday sacked three Indian Air Force (IAF) officers for the accidental firing of the BrahMos missile which landed in Pakistan on March 9 this year, the IAF said.

According to the Indian Air Force announcement, a Court of Inquiry (Col) had been set up to establish the facts of the case, including fixing responsibility for the incident. Found that deviation from the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) by three officers led to the accidental firing of the missile.

“These three officers have primarily been held responsible for the incident. Their services have been terminated by the Central Government with immediate effect. Termination orders have been served upon the officers on August 23,” the IAF said.

India on March 11 had clarified that a technical malfunction during routine maintenance had led to the accidental firing of a missile.

Acknowledging the incident, Pakistani Army had announced that an Indian projectile had entered the Pakistani airspace and caused some damage to surrounding areas after it fell near a place called Mian Channu in their territory.

The Defence Ministry had retorted by mentioning that it had ordered a court of inquiry into the incident adding that it was a matter of relief that there was no loss of life due to the accidental firing.