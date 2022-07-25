3 differently-abled persons die, 12 ill after eating food in Kota

In a suspected food poisoning case on Monday, three differently-abled persons, including two women and a man, died while 12 others took ill at Apna Ghar Ashram, an NGO-based home for the destitute, physically and mentally retarted people at Kota.

About 300 people living in the Ashram had the same food (roti-lauki sabji-rice) in the evening and of that only 15 fell sick and complained of vomiting and stomach upset, a deputy director at social justice and empowerment office, Om Prakash Toshniwal, told SNS when contacted.

Three patients, Munni Devi, 45, Soodevi, 40, and Dilip 50, succumbed to their illness in the early hours of today while 12 others were shifted to the Kota Medical College and Hospital where their condition is stable, he said.

However, the first patient, Uma Devi, who was rushed to the hospital yesterday was out of danger now.

A team of forensic science experts has taken the food sample, while the existing ration stock in the store was seized to check adulteration, if any. The water sample was also collected for testing, according to the officer.

It is a matter of investigation whether it was a case of food poisoning or contaminated water as the rest of 265 inmates did not show any adverse impact of food on their health, Toshniwal said.