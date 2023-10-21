Delhi govt committed to bringing differently-abled into mainstream: AAP minister

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand on Saturday visited a two-day camp for people with special needs at Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital.

During the camp, residents of north district were provided with various services like issuance of disability certificates, UDID cards, digital disability certificates, DTC passes, railway concession passes, loans and assistive devices.

Anand praised the participation of non-governmental organisations in the camp and suggested that such camps should be held periodically to reach more people. On-the-spot job offers were also provided by the Sun Foundation.

After registering on the UDID portal, a medical board established by Maharishi Valmiki Hospital conducted a medical assessment and issued disability certificates to persons with visual impairment, hearing impairment, locomotor disabilities, and leprosy patients.

During this event, Anand said, “The Arvind Kejriwal government is committed to improving the quality of lives of differently-abled individuals in Delhi by including them in the mainstream. The focus is to ensure they are not excluded or left behind.”

Government and non-government organisations such as Vision Divyang Foundation, Viklang Sahara Samiti Delhi, Boudhik Vikas Samaj Kalyan Society, Ek Roshni Trust, Almico, Kiwanis, Erd Care Foundation and National Career Services participated in the camp.