3 crushed under granite slabs at Jaipur’s under-construction hospital

While two of the victims, Sunil Jadav, 40, and Pradeep Pujari, 35, died late last night, the third one, Ajay, 24, passed away this morning.

SNS | Jaipur | September 3, 2022 5:58 pm

Photo: IANS

Three labourers were buried under granite slabs while another was badly injured at an under-construction building of a private hospital in Jaipur. The accident occurred around 4 pm yesterday when the labourers were lifting the slabs to load them on a hand-driven cart.

While two of the victims, Sunil Jadav, 40, and Pradeep Pujari, 35, died late last night, the third one, Ajay, 24, passed away this morning. The fourth, Manoj, was said to be in critical condition and is under treatment at a hospital in Jaipur’s Jagatpura area where they were shifted after the accident.

The administration of the Bombay Hospital has transferred Rs 1 lakh in the accounts of each of the deceased. The bodies were handed over to the relatives after postmortem, informed, Kailash Chand Gurjar, an Investigation Officer.

