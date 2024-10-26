Renovated Jaipur airport terminal reopened after 11 years

The revamped and renovated terminal 1 of the Jaipur Airport was reopened for flight operations on Saturday after 11 years.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma inaugurated the terminal, with heritage outlook and get up here this afternoon. Adani Group’s Jeet Adani, Director (Airports) and several dignitaries were present.

Addressing the guests at the function, Chief Minister Sharma expressed satisfaction for the heritage outlook of the new terminal that showcased architecture, sculpture of Jaipur- will attract foreigners.

He said that more efforts should be made to project the art, culture and tourist destinations of Jaipur and other places of Rajasthan.

Sharma also stressed the need of evolving – devloping new tourist circuits covering under exposed tourist places and monuments.

The terminal – one was closed in July 2013 following opening for operations new terminal two. Since then international and domestic flights have been managed from only one terminal.

Now on, international flights will be operated from revamped terminal one and domestic services from terminal – two.

The first international flight on the terminal – one will land around 0210 hrs late tonight from Abu Dhabi – UAE.

This terminal has 10 counters for outgoing passengers in Departure Lobby and 14 assistance windows in Arrival lobby. 100 CISF sleuths are being deployed for providing safety and security to flyers and the airport.