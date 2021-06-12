Three civilians and two cops of J&K Police were among five persons killed on Saturday when Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists ambushed a Police patrol in the Arampora Chowk of north Kashmir’s Sopore of Baramulla district. It is learnt that terrorists heavily fired at a vehicle of the police that was passing through the area.

Two policemen were martyred on the spot and the terrorists fled from the scene when the security forces retaliated. The martyred cops have been identified as Constables Waseem Ahmad and Showket Ahmad.

Reports said that at least 7 persons, including 4 cops, were injured in the terror attack amidst the heavy movement of central security forces in north Kashmir during the past few days.

J&K’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has warned that; “Such despicable & cowardly act will not go unpunished”. The perpetrators of violence are the enemies of humanity, he said while “strongly” condemning the attack on civilians and security personnel. He offered condolences to those whose kin were killed in the terror attack.

Several civilians were trapped in the crossfire and many of them took refuge in shops in the area.

The injured were shifted to sub-district hospital Sopore for treatment where two cops and two civilians were declared dead on arrival. Three others critically injured, including two cops and a civilian, were shifted to Srinagar for treatment.

Police sources said the cops were part of a patrol party that was on routine security duty. They came under attack at the main Chowk in Sopore town.

Army and CRPF have cordoned the area to nab the terrorists behind the attack. IGP (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar and senior officers of CRPF, BSF and other central paramilitary forces rushed to the spot.

Two of the three killed civilians have been identified as Manzoor Ahmad and Bashir Ahmad both resident of Kral Teng.

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh led officers of police, CRPF and civil administration in paying floral wreaths on the mortal remains of the martyrs. Relatives of the martyred cops also joined the ceremony in the police lines in Srinagar.

Former Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to condemn the attack. “Terrible news coming in from Sopore. Such attacks must be condemned without reservation. Prayers for the injured & condolences to the families of the deceased,” he tweeted.

Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone tweeted; “We strongly condemn this dastardly & senseless act of violence in Sopore. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who lost their loved ones. We extend our deepest sympathy to the family members and pray for swift recovery of the injured”.

Condemning the incident, CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said; “Violence in any form is not in the interest of people of Jammu and Kashmir”. “Violence and killings can never be a solution to any problem”, he added.