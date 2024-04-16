29 Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

Twenty-nine Maoists were neutralized by security forces in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday in a fierce encounter.

The clash between the security personnel and the insurgents broke out around 2 pm in the dense jungles of Binagunda and Coronar, located in the Chhotepatia area of Kanker district, officials said.

This success of security forces holds particular significance as voting for the Kanker Lok Sabha constituency is slated for April 26.

Advertisement

According to reports, most wanted Maoist commander Shankar Rao and Lalita were among those killed during the confrontation. Subsequently, the security forces have recovered 29 bodies of the Maoist insurgents along with a substantial cache of automatic weapons.

Three security personnel sustained injuries in the exchange of fire. Currently, security forces are conducting an extensive search operation in the Maad region. Additional reinforcements have been deployed to assist in the extraction of injured soldiers from the jungle terrain, they said.

Confirming the operation’s success, Kanker SP Kalyan Elesela said 18 Naxals, including notorious commander Shankar Rao, were eliminated in the encounter. Furthermore, security forces seized seven AK47 rifles, one INSAS rifle and three LMGs during the operation.

The police said a joint operation conducted by the Border Security Force (BSF) and District Reserve Guard (DRG) teams commenced on April 16 in the village of Binagunda, Kanker. However, the BSF faced resistance from Maoist cadres, leading to a prompt and effective response from the security personnel. A BSF soldier sustained gunshot wounds to his leg, but is currently reported to be in stable condition.

Efforts are ongoing in the region with a search operation underway and arrangements being made for the proper treatment of injured personnel. The police have said that further details will be provided after the search operation.