India, Bangladesh border guards meet to resolve issues

With a view to resolve border issues in a friendly manner, sector commander level meetings between Border Security Force (BSF) and Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) are carried out on a regular basis in the North Bengal Frontier of BSF.

Both BSF and BGB are engaged in preventing trans-border crimes, human trafficking and illegal crossings of an international border and to exchange timely information and investigation reports on traffickers.

In order to keep continuing the efforts in effectively securing the border between India and Bangladesh, the director general of Border Guard Bangladesh, Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, made a visit to the Teen Bigha Corridor in Cooch Behar on 11 July and held a meeting with BSF officials there.

DG BGB Major Siddiqui was accompanied by other high-ranking officials, including the region commander for the North West region, sector commander of Rangpur and commanding officer of 51 BGB.

A sector commander level India-Bangladesh border coordination meeting was held between BSF and BGB at Hilli in South Dinajpur on Monday.

The Indian delegation was headed by Mohinder Singh, DIG, sector commander, Raiganj, Border Security Force and Bangladesh delegation was headed by Md Ariful Haque, sector commander, Dinajpur Sector, Border Guard Bangladesh.

Both parties acknowledged each other’s concerns and dedication to resolving border issues in a friendly manner through ongoing, positive engagements at all levels. They pledged to implement the decisions made at the meeting on the ground with sincerity, a senior BSF official said.

“Regarding assaults on BSF personnel by criminals from Bangladesh, they agreed to work together to reduce such incidents by increasing coordinated patrols, particularly during late night and early morning hours in vulnerable areas. They also emphasized the importance of educating border populations about respecting the international border,” the official added.

Recognising the role of the coordinated border management plan (CBMP) in preventing trans-border crimes, human trafficking and illegal crossings, both sides agreed to collaborate and exchange timely information and investigation reports on traffickers.