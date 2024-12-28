24-hour shutdown paralyzes Manipur Valley over Salungpham incident

A 24-hour shutdown, called by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) to protest the killing of 18-year-old village volunteer Laishram Prem, has brought normal life to a standstill across Manipur’s valley region.The strike, which began at 6 PM yesterday, demands justice for Prem’s death, allegedly at the hands of Thoubal district police commandos.

The shutdown received overwhelming support from local clubs, civil society organizations (CSOs), and the Women’s Wing of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI). Roads remained empty, government offices witnessed sparse attendance, and business establishments shut their doors. Only essential services and medical emergencies were spared.

The incident that triggered the protest occurred on December 14 near Salungpham High School in Salungpham Maning Leikai. Police claim that Prem was killed during an encounter and was affiliated with a proscribed militant outfit. However, the victim’s family, the JAC, and local meira paibis (women activists) strongly deny this, asserting that Prem was a village volunteer with no links to militancy.

In a mark of protest, the JAC has resolved not to claim Prem’s body until its demands are met, including strict action against the police personnel involved and the release of six village defense volunteers detained in connection with the incident. Public outrage continues to grow, with many perceiving the killing as a grave injustice against community volunteers protecting their villages.

Meanwhile, while the valley shut down in protest, tensions escalated further on Friday as suspected militants launched an attack from the hilltops of Kangpokpi district. The assault targeted the peripheral areas of Manipur, leaving one journalist injured.

The incident occurred in Thamnapokpi, located in the Imphal East district, where Leimapokpam Kabichandra, a video journalist from Impact TV, sustained a bullet wound to his thigh. The assailants, identified as suspected Kuki militants, reportedly fired from elevated positions in Kangpokpi.

Kabichandra was promptly rushed to Raj Medicity for medical treatment, and security forces have intensified operations in the area to prevent further violence and safeguard residents.

The dual crises—an unresolved killing and fresh militant attacks—have left Manipur in turmoil, with residents demanding accountability and urgent measures to restore peace and security.