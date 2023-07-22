24 bus passenger rescued on UP-Uttarakhand border

The police and local administration acted promptly to rescue 24 bus passengers from a raging torrent on the border of Uttarkhand and Uttar Pradesh on Haridwar-Najibabad road, today. The bus was caught in the flooded waters of Kotawali river when the bus driver instead of waiting for water to recede in the river decided to drive through the water. In the mid stream, the bus stopped following heavy flow of water leading to panic amongst the 24 passengers sitting in the bus. Luckily for passengers the bus which went adrift stopped in the water.

The local police with villager started a rescue operation with the help of a crane and a JCB machine. A women was first brought to safety. The crane was used to stop the bus from turning turtle. Some of the passengers were rescued with the help of ropes from the damaged bridge on the river. A pillar of the bridge was damaged in the floods of 2016 and has yet to be repaired. The UP roadways bus belong to Rupadia deport.

Meanwhile, the situation in Uttarakhand remained grim with cloudbursts at few places in Uttarkashi district damaging property and infrastructure. Most of the rivers in the state were flowing just below the danger marks following incessant rains in most parts of the state. The Alaknanda river was flowing at 954.05 meters ( danger mark 957.42 meters),Nandakini river at 868.10 meters (danger mark 871.50 meters) and Pinder river flowing at 769.60 meters (danger mark 773 meters) at 8 am in Chamoli district. The Ganga river in Haridwar was reaching the level of 292.25 meters ( danger mark 294 meters) today. A total of 111 villages having population of 15,796 of 3894 families have been hit by the floods in Haridwar district. More than five hundred rescue personnel in 34 teams are helping the flood affected people. The administration has also set up five camps for worse affected people.

