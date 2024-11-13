24.8 % voting in Raj’s 7 assembly constituencies till 11:00 am

An estimated 24.8 per cent of the 1.93 million electorate exercised their franchise in the bypolls held in seven assembly constituencies of Rajasthan till 11am on Wednesday.

The polls began at 7am at 1,955 polling booths in Jhunjhunu, Ramgarh, Dausa, Deoli – Uniara, Khinvsar, Salumbar (ST) and Chorasi (ST) segments at a moderate note in a peaceful manner.

The polling that began at a little slow, later gained momentum as the day progressed.

Accordingly, a maximum of over 28 per cent polling was recorded in Ramgarh, 26.67 per cent in Khinwsar, 26.45 per cent in Chorasi (ST), 25.26 per cent in Salumbar (ST), over 23 per cent in Jhunjhunu, 22 per cent in Deoli – Uniara and 20.4 per cent voting was reported from Dausa till 1100 am.

While the bypoll was necessitated in the Ramgarh and Salumbar (ST) seats due to the death of the sitting MLA Zuber Khan (Congress) and Amrit Lal Meena (BJP), the other five seats have been vacated by sitting members — Brijendra Singh Ola (Congress – Jhunjhunu), Murari Lal Meena (Congress – Dausa), Harish Meena (Congress – Deoli Uniara), Hanuman Beniwal (RLP – Khinvsar), and Raj Kumar Roat (BAP – Chorasi), following their election to the Lok Sabha in June last.

The polling which decides the fate of 69 contestants on the 7 vacant seats will conclude at 6pm.

Among 69 contestants candidates, the prominent contestants are Amit Ola-Congress, Rajendra Bhamboo -BJP and Rajendra Singh Gudha-IND in Jhunjhunu, Aryaan Zuber-Congress and Sukhwant Singh BJP (Ramgarh), Jagmohan Meena-BJP, Deen Dayal Bairwa -Congress (Dausa), Kastoor Chand Meena -Congress, Rajendra Gurjar-BJP, Naresh Meena-IND (Deoli- Uniara), Kanika Beniwal – RLP, Dr Ms Ratan Chaudhary -Congress and Rewant Ram-BJP), Reshma Meena-Congress, Shanta Meena -BJP and Jitesh Katara-BAP(Salumbar -ST) and Anil Kumar-BAP, Mahesh Roat -Congress and Kari Lal Ninoma-BJP (Chorasi-ST).