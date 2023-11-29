23-yr-old Indian kills grandparents, uncle in New Jersey, arrested

A tragic incident unfolded in South Plainfield, New Jersey, where 23-year-old Om Brahmbhatt, an Indian student, was found to be a suspect for killing his grandparents and uncle. Authorities were alerted to a shooting at a condominium in South Plainfield around 9 am on a Monday, leading them to the residence where the Brahmbhatt family lived.

Inside the home, the devastating discovery was made—Dilipkumar Brahmbhatt, 72, Bindu Brahmbhatt, 72, and their son Yashkumar Brahmbhatt, 38, were found dead. Om, the perpetrator according to authorities, was present at the scene and lived with the victims.

Om had moved to New Jersey approximately a year prior to pursue his studies and had been residing with his relatives since then. Reports indicated that his move to the United States had been influenced by his maternal grandfather, Dilipkumar Brahmbhatt.

Advertisement

When law enforcement arrived, Om was the one who contacted the authorities after the shooting took place. In a chilling admission, when asked about the incident, Om responded, “It might be me.” Subsequently, he was taken into custody and charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

During his appearance in court, observers noted Om’s seemingly calm demeanor. Further investigation revealed that Om had purchased a handgun online to commit the crime. He confessed to the police that he shot Dilipkumar and Bindu while they were asleep before moving on to Yashukumar and firing several shots at his head.

Police investigations also unveiled that Om had a history of chronic unemployment and was not currently employed. Despite ongoing inquiries, the motive behind this tragic act remains unclear.

Presently, Om Brahmbhatt remains in custody at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Facility while the investigation, led by the South Plainfield Police Department, continues.