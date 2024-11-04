23 killed as bus falls in gorge on Pauri-Almora border; U’khand CM orders suspension of local ARTOs

In a tragic incident, at least 23 people were killed on Monday and several others injured after a Garhwal Motors Users’ bus fell into a gorge near Kupi in Uttarakhand’s Ramnagar on the Pauri-Almora Border.

The 42-seater bus was carrying passengers from Pauri to Almora when the accident took place.

Rescue operations are underway, with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team already on-site for relief efforts, and the injured are being rushed to nearby hospitals.

Responding swiftly to the disaster, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed the suspension of the ARTO (Assistant Regional Transport Officer) enforcement of the areas concerned in Pauri and Almora.

Additionally, the Chief Minister announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh for the next of kin and Rs 1 lakh for those injured in the accident.

“Very sad news has been received about the casualties of passengers in the unfortunate bus accident that took place in Marchula of Almora district. The district administration has been instructed to carry out relief and rescue operations swiftly. The local administration and SDRF teams at the accident site are working rapidly to evacuate the injured and take them to the nearest health centre for treatment. Instructions have also been given to airlift seriously injured passengers if required,” CM Dhami said in a post on ‘X’.

He also instructed the Commissioner of the Kumaon Division to conduct a magisterial inquiry into the incident to ascertain the cause of the accident