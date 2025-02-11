Free bus service for Madhyamik examinees in Asansol

The Asansol Minibus Association and the Asansol Bus Association has announced free travel to Madhyamik examinees in Asansol sadar sub-division this year, both in minibuses and in public buses. Asansol North MLA and state law and labour minister Moloy Ghatak has thanked the various bus associations of the town for their goodwill gesture towards Madhyamik students.

This year, a total of 12,236 students will appear in the Madhyamik examinations, spread over 36 examination centres in Durgapur sub-division. In the sub-division 18,798 students are appearing in the Madhyamik examinations.

A total of 31,034 students are appearing in the examinations in West Burdwan district, of which 17,478 are girl students while 13,556 are boys. Last year, 28,163 students had appeared in Madhyamik examinations from West Burdwan district.

Students have been directed to carry the admit cards while entering the examination centre, while carrying cell phones are strictly banned.

The PHE has been directed to ensure drinking water supply in the examination centres in rural areas while the civic bodies have been directed to provide drinking water in the examination centre at urban areas of West Burdwan district.

Dhruba Das, deputy commissioner of police (central) of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) said that the students can dial 100 or any other number of the ADPC headquarters in Asansol control room and immediately the cops will rush to the spot in case of any problem or emergency.

Quick Response Team, riding on two-wheelers will remain alert in the two sub-divisions of Asansol Sadar and Durgapur for the examinations. Already the security system has been beefed up with additional forces being deployed in the important traffic junctions for the exams, which started from today.

Senior officials have been deployed in the important junctions and near the examination centres and CCTV cameras have been installed.

Around each examination centre, Section 144 has been imposed two hours before the examinations to about two hours after the examinations.