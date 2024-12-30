2024 marked by breakthrough in India-China talks to end Ladakh face-off

A breakthrough in India-China talks to end the protracted military stand-off in eastern Ladakh in October ahead of the BRICS Summit in Russia was the crowning feature of Indian diplomacy in 2024 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi made honest efforts to bring to an end the ongoing conflicts in Europe and West Asia.

However, Pakistan, despite internal crisis, continued with its policy of sponsoring terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. India was also faced with a challenging situation in Bangladesh after the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina regime in the wake of a students’ movement. India’s relationship with Dhaka is currently under a severe strain.

The India-China accord to start disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh after marathon talks over the last four years was a significant step by the two countries to stabilise and rebuild relations which touched a new low in the wake of the military stand-off that began in April/May 2020.

The confrontation between the two armies brought them to the brink of a full-scale confrontation following the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020 in which India lost 15 of its troops. China also lost an unspecified number of its soldiers.

The disengagement deal resulted in the PM holding talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Kazan in Russia on the margins of the BRICS Summit. The two leaders directed their top aides to hold meetings and restore the status quo ante on the border.

The chill in Sino-Indian ties has, of course, ended but strategic analysts say India must remain vigilant on the LAC, given China’s expansionist designs.

PM Modi visited Russia and Ukraine to prevail upon the leaderships of the two warring nations to end hostilities and settle their differences through peaceful talks. He also continued to appeal for peace in West Asia time and again.

Over the past decade, India has transformed its diplomatic posture, emerging as a nation that engages with intent, assists with compassion, and leads with purpose. The diplomatic wins of 2024, while remarkable, are the result of years of steady efforts to reshape how the world views India, government officials say.

From bold moves like the 2016 surgical strikes and the 2019 Balakot airstrikes to extending a helping hand during the pandemic with Vaccine Maitri, India has shown it can lead with resolve and empathy. Initiatives like the inclusion of the African Union in the G20, the International Solar Alliance, and the Global Biofuel Alliance highlight its commitment to a fairer, sustainable future for all.

Under PM Modi’s leadership, India’s first-time visits to countries like Kuwait, Poland, Egypt, and Papua New Guinea revived long-dormant ties, reinforcing the message that India values relationships big and small. When crises arose, India didn’t just stand by. It acted.

Operations like Ganga and Ajay ensured Indians were safely brought home from conflict zones, while aid to earthquake-hit Turkey and war-stricken Ukraine showed India’s solidarity with the world. Today India demonstrates that it is ready to engage, assist, and inspire on the global stage.

The year 2024 was a remarkable one for India’s diplomacy, solidifying its position as a global leader.

India’s stance that ‘this is not the time for war’ at the UN has resonated deeply with the world. India finds itself in a position to play peacemaker in the Russia-Ukraine war.

President Putin expressed that India could be one of the mediators on the Ukraine war. Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk expressed his belief that India could play a crucial role in resolving the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Italian PM Meloni also expressed that India can play a role in finding a solution to the Ukraine conflict.

India hosted the third Voice of Global South Summit. It was the first plurilateral event hosted by the PM since the formation of the new government on 9 June.

India decided to scrap the Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar to ensure the internal security of the country and to maintain the demographic structure of India’s north eastern states bordering Myanmar.