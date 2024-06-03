2024 LS polls: Unprecedented security in Andhra Pradesh on counting day

The Election Commission has thrown an unprecedented security blanket around Andhra Pradesh, deploying extra companies of central forces and drones to prevent any kind of violence on counting day after the state witnessed ugly post poll violence, particularly in Palnadu district.

The Supreme Court also barred YSRCP MLA of Macherla, Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy who is accused of smashing an EVM inside a polling booth, from entering the counting centre.

In a separate petition filed by YSRCP the Supreme Court declined to interfere in postal ballot counting after the party had moved the apex court against the ECI questioning the validity of five lakh postal ballots cast in Andhra Pradesh. YSRCP challenged the circular issued by ECI that directed that if the authorized officer’s seal was not found on Form 13 A it ought not be rejected if the officer has otherwise given his name and designation on the Form.

Heavy security measures were put in place ahead of counting tomorrow in Andhra Pradesh for the 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha, particularly in Palnadu district which had witnessed unprecedented post poll violence following a closely fought election between the ruling YSRCP and the alliance led by TDP.

While local agencies conducting exit polls have given YSRCP an edge over the NDA, the national ones have predicted a win for the three party alliance.

Drones were deployed for surveillance purposes in Karalpad village of Piduguralla mandal and Narasaraopet as a part of security measures with three layer security rings thrown in around counting centres. A total of 1985 sensitive locations have been identified.

AP chief electoral officer Mukesh Kumar Meena said, “The Election Commission has given an extra number of companies for central forces keeping in view the land and order situation. A total of 67 companies have been allotted by the EC who will guard the strong rooms and counting centres. A large number of team platoons would be there outside the counting centre also in the district at troublesome locations to take care of any emergencies.”

Meanwhile, DGP Harish Kumar Gupta has cautioned that stern action will be taken against those making threats on social media on counting day. He said cases would be booked against the offenders under IT Act and they will be named as ‘rowdy sheeters’.

TELANGANA

Chief minister A Revanth Reddy who is also the state PCC chief called upon party leaders to be vigilant on counting day and urged counting agents to meticulously check each round of voting. At a Zoom meeting he asked MP candidates particularly to remain vigilant.

Counting for 17 Lok Sabha seats and the Secunderabad Assembly Constituency will be held tomorrow.

While most exit polls have predicted zero or a single seat for BRS whether it is the Congress or the BJP which managed to wean away the BRS vote bank, will determine the outcome in this election.

The BJP leaders have claimed that BRS local leaders ensured that the votes went to the Saffron camp but the Congress has said the Muslims have voted en bloc for its candidates. Meanwhile, Hyderabad police commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy has prohibited bursting of firecrackers or crackers on roads and public places from tomorrow morning till the next day.