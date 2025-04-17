Mahua posts on Waqf

Trinamul Congress MP from Krishnanagar Mahua Moitra posted in her X-handle: “SC proposes to pass following interim order-

“1. The existing properties declared as Waqfs should not be de-notified as Waqfs, whether they are by waqf-by-user or waqf by deed,

“2. The proviso of the Amendment Act, as per which a Waqf property will not be treated as a Waqf while the Collector is conducting an inquiry on whether the property is a Government land, will not be given effect to.

“3. All Members of the Waqf Boards and Central Waqf Council must be Muslims, except the ex-officio members.”