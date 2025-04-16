District manager of Scheduled Caste Land Development & Finance Corporation caught taking bribe in Punjab

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB), during its ongoing campaign against corruption in the state caught Chiman Lal, district manager, Punjab Scheduled Caste Land Development and Finance Corporation, Tarn Taran, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

Disclosing this here on Wednesday, an official spokesperson of the state VB said the arrest was made following a complaint lodged by a complainant from village Gidhri Baghihari, in Tarn Taran district.

Advertisement

He further informed that the complainant has approached the VB and stated that his handicap sister had availed a loan of Rs 1,00,000 from the above said the corporation in 2009.

Advertisement

Afterwards, the government had announced a waiver of such loans under a relevant scheme but the aforementioned Manager had demanded a bribe Rs 10,000 from her to process and settle the loan waived of by the Government.

The spokesperson added that after a preliminary verification of this complaint the VB team laid a trap during which the said accused has been arrested while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 10000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

In this regard a case has been registered against the aforesaid accused under prevention of corruption act at VB police station Amritsar range. The accused would be produced in the competent court tomorrow and further investigation into this case was under progress, he said.