The COVID-19 infection in Odisha has evidently assumed virulent proportion with as many as 19 out of 30 districts in the state logging a Test Positivity Rate (TPR) of more than 20 per cent in the past week from 1 May to 7 May, according to the latest data released by the union health ministry.

Sambalpur district with a high TPR of 57.1% stands ninth amongst the districts in the country and has recorded a steep upward trend in case positivity in the past one week.

It is part of the western Odisha districts which have borders with Chhattisgarh and the initial spurt was from the neighbouring state.

As many 301 districts in the country including 19 from Odisha reported above 20% TPR in the last 24 hours, it said. Madhya Pradesh in central India accounted for the maximum number of 37 districts with more than 20% TPR followed by Karnataka (25), Maharashtra and Rajasthan (23).

Odisha besides West Bengal reported 20% TPR in 19 districts. Sambalpur district in the western parts of the state with 57.1% has recorded the highest TPR followed by Kalahandi- 46.2%, Sundargarh37.4%, Khordha and Boudh34.1%, Bargarh- 33.5%, Angul31.4%, Nuapada- 30.7%, Deogarh- 27%, Bolangir and Bhadrak- 25.6%, Cuttack, Puri and Jharsuguda- 24.9%, Nabarangpur- 24.5%, Balasore23.2%, Keonjhar-23.1%, Jajpur22.5% and Sonepur- 20.1%. The districts like Changlang (Arunachal Pradesh)- 91%, Yanam in Puducherry 78%, Dibang valley in Arunachal Pradesh-75%, Bikaner 75% in Rajasthan and Pali (75.2 and 70.4%) Nuh in Haryana 64%, Lahul and Spiti in Himachal Pradesh 60.3%, Sonipat- 57.6% in Haryana has higher TPR than Odisha’s Sambalpur.