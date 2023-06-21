20 days of paid vacation for outsourced vocational training providers in HP

Himachal Pradesh government has decided to grant 20 days of paid vacation to the outsourced vocational training providers working under the National Skill Qualification Framework in various schools of the state.

According to a notification issued by the state government on Wednesday, this order will be implemented with immediate effect.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that a delegation of outsourced vocational training providers’ Union met him recently regarding their various demands and the government has taken swift action to provide succour to these trainers.

He said that one of the Union’s demands has been met and the government has notified the paid 20 days of vacation to them.

“They have been provided with an option to avail these 20 days’ vacations either before or after conducting the On Job Training.

However, during the remaining vacation period, the Vocational Trainers are required to either perform the On Job Training or remain present in the schools to carry out the other necessary assignments. Whereas, the other entitlement of leaves due to the Vocational Trainers will remain unaffected,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that other demands of the Union were being considered sympathetically by the government and appropriate action would be taken in the times to come keeping in view their interests.

“The state government, in its six months tenure, has taken various steps to ensure the welfare of the government employees. The state government has reinstated the Old Pension Scheme to the employees and has also released three percent Dearness Allowance from 1 January 2022,” he reiterated.