2 terrorists killed in Anantnag, encounters underway in Srinagar, Bandipora

Two heavily armed terrorists were killed on Saturday in an encounter with security forces in the Halkan Gali forest area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The Srinagar based Chinar Corps of the Indian Army wrote on X; “Based on specific input, a Joint Operation was launched by the Indian Army, CRPF and J&K Police in general area Halkan Gali, Anantnag”. “On 02 November 2024, suspicious movement near Halkan Gali was observed and challenged by vigilant troops, as a result, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on the Army column. Own troops effectively retaliated, resulting in elimination of two terrorists”, a defence officer said.

Reports said that an Army soldier on Road Opening Party (RoP) duty died due to accidental fire in Rawalpora area of Srinagar.

Meanwhile, a fierce encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists in Srinagar’s downtown Thung Mohalla, in Khanyar, Srinagar. Heavy exchange of gunfire is going on in the thickly populated locality. It is after several years that a gunfight has erupted in Srinagar city. A top wanted Pakistani commander, Usman of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is believed to be trapped in the firefight.Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the locality in the morning when the hiding terrorists opened fire at them. The security forces retaliated leading to the encounter.

Another operation was reported in North Kashmir’s Bandipora. The Chinar Corps said that “On 01 November late evening, suspicious movement was spotted, in general area Panar of Bandipora, by alert troops. On being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire and escaped into the jungle”. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi was present in Srinagar’s Khanyar supervising the anti-terror operation.