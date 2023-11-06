2 suspected terrorists associated with ISIS nabbed in Aligarh

Uttar Pradesh ATS has arrested two suspected terrorists associated with ISIS from different parts of Aligarh on Sunday night.

Special DG Prashant Kumar said on Monday that these people were planning to execute a major criminal operation in UP.

Police have arrested Abdullah Arslan and Maaz bin Tariq. The ATS has recovered a pen drive filled with literature and propaganda material related to ISIS from them, Kumar said.

Both the accused are also members of the Students of Muslim University of Aligarh and were radicalised to work for ISIS.

They were sent to judicial custody by a court here. The ATS will soon move the court to take them in police custody for further probe.