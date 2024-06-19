Tension in Aligarh after youth beaten to death

Tension prevailed in the city on Wednesday when a youth was lynched to death by a family in Mamu Bhanja locality here.

On Tuesday night, the youth entered the house of a cloth merchant and was caught by the family. Family members of the businessman, taking him to be a trespasser, thrashed him with sticks. He succumbed to his injuries later.

After the incident, communal tension prevailed in the locality and additional forces were rushed to control the situation.

All the markets were closed while youths from both the communities raised slogans against each other.

Police said the situation was tense but under control.

Advertisement