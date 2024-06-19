Logo

Logo

# Cities

Tension in Aligarh after youth beaten to death

Tension prevailed in the city on Wednesday when a youth was lynched to death by a family in Mamu Bhanja locality here.

Statesman News Service | Aligarh | June 19, 2024 4:42 pm

Tension in Aligarh after youth beaten to death

Representational Image: IANS

Tension prevailed in the city on Wednesday when a youth was lynched to death by a family in Mamu Bhanja locality here.

On Tuesday night, the youth entered the house of a cloth merchant and was caught by the family. Family members of the businessman, taking him to be a trespasser, thrashed him with sticks. He succumbed to his injuries later.

After the incident, communal tension prevailed in the locality and additional forces were rushed to control the situation.
All the markets were closed while youths from both the communities raised slogans against each other.
Police said the situation was tense but under control.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related posts

# Cities

2 killed in cow vigilante attack in Chhattisgarh

According to reports, the three men in the truck were pursued and attacked by a group of 10-12 individuals. The attackers intercepted the truck on the Mahanadi Bridge near Arang, dragging out and brutally beating the occupants.