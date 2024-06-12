Pride month 2024: Here are some movies you should watch right away

Indian films have not always been clear about notions of sexuality, identity, and the representation of marginalized and ostracized communities. One such aspect is that only a handful of films have explored the life of the LGBTQIA+ community. Themes encompassing notions of diversity and inclusivity have found little space in the cinematic tapestry of the country, and whatever space such films did manage to capture was predominantly in parallel cinema. (Also Read: Pride month 2024: Follow these amazing influencers from LGBTQIA+ community)

Mainstream narratives often included queer characters in their films either for token representation, caricature, stereotyping, appropriation, or fetishization. However, with the influence of parallel cinema and the monumental decriminalization of Section 377 in 2018, certain mainstream titles also took a step towards a sincere and nuanced portrayal of the queer community. Even though we are far from completely accepting, celebrating, and serving as allies, there has been an enhanced understanding of sexuality and questioning of gendered norms.

To celebrate Pride Month 2024 and to encourage you to go beyond the month of June, here is a list of Indian-origin films that have succeeded in capturing the identity negotiation and re-negotiation of queer individuals and the navigation from private to public in a society that has stigmatized the queer community.

Advertisement

Badnam Basti (1971)

The film is arguably India’s first gay film. Although the characters in the film are bisexual rather than gay, the film didn’t explicitly delve into categorization due to the restrictions of censorship. ‘Badnam Basti’ is based on the eponymous debut novel of the Padma Bhushan recipient, Kamleshwar. Becoming an icon of parallel cinema, the film took a bold first step to question societal norms of gender and sexuality. Believed to have been lost for 40 years, the print of the film was rediscovered in 2019. The then-controversial film presents a love triangle between a woman and two bisexual men who grapple with their attraction towards each other.

Fire (1996)

Based on the 1942 story ‘Lihaaf’ (The Quilt) by Ismat Chughtai, Deepa Mehta’s ‘Fire’ is the first mainstream Indian film to explore lesbian relationships and explicitly portray homosexuality. The film traces the lives of two women, Radha and Sita, who are in loveless marriages, and the traditions of society and patriarchy control their sexuality. The two women fall in love as their relationship unravels within the confines of the private domestic space. ‘Fire’ garnered controversy on its release and the film also witnessed protests, instigating dialogue on homosexuality and freedom of speech.

Memories in March (2010)

The film stars Rituparno Ghosh, who is an icon of India’s queer community, alongside Deepti Naval and Raima Sen. The film follows a grieving mother, Aarti, who lost her son in an accident. She discovers that her son had a secret life and struggles to come to terms with his identity. Ghosh plays the role of the deceased son’s partner, who challenges Aarti’s preconceived notions of love, making her accept her son’s sexuality in all its nuances and complexities. The film is a beautiful narrative of shock to acceptance while it questions societal notions of love and companionship.

Margarita With a Straw (2014)

Bose culminated the idea of the film while having a conversation with her cousin, Malini Chib, who wrote her autobiography ‘One Little Finger’ and is a disability rights activist. The film follows the life of Laila, a bisexual and disabled girl from India. Her bildungsroman narrative traces her quest to understand the nuances of her evolving sexual identity and the emotional journey that accompanies it. The film beautifully captures the protagonist’s negotiation and re-negotiation with her identity.

Aligarh (2015)

Made before the monumental decriminalization of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, the film presents the true story of Professor Ramchandra Siras. Siras was sacked from his position at Aligarh Muslim University when his privacy was invaded and he was discovered having intercourse with another man. The film showcases his interaction with journalist Deepu Sebastian, who is sympathetic to him, and how his case was taken up in court. ‘Aligarh’ is a strong documentation of the social and political prejudice against the queer community.

Other notable works include Neeraj Ghaywan’s ‘Geeli Pucchi,’ a segment from ‘Ajeeb Dastaans’ that focuses on the interconnectedness of caste and sexuality and how one does not exist in exclusivity to the other. Watch these movies this Pride Month 2024.