2 soldiers injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

Two security personnel were injured on Friday after an improvised explosive device allegedly planted by Maoists detonated in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh.

The injured soldiers were promptly evacuated from the site and are being transported to the district hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

The incident occurred during a routine patrol to ensure the safety of an ongoing road construction project in the Maoist-affected region. The explosion, triggered when the soldiers stepped on the pressure-sensitive IED, highlights the persistent threat posed by Maoist insurgents in the area.

Advertisement

Recently, the police set up a new security camp in Kachhapal, a Maoist stronghold, to establish a stronger presence in the area. The construction of a road to connect the camp to nearby regions has been underway, which Maoists are reportedly attempting to disrupt.

Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar confirmed the incident and revealed that the explosion was premeditated. “Two DRG soldiers were injured when they accidentally triggered the IED while securing the area for road construction. The injured personnel are being provided the necessary medical assistance,” he stated.

This incident comes just a day after security forces in Bijapur district foiled a major Maoist plot. During a search operation near the CRPF camp in Mudvendi, personnel from the 199th Battalion of CRPF discovered a series of explosive devices planted on the road. The security forces successfully defused five IEDs, each weighing five kilograms, averting a potential catastrophe.

The recent incidents underscore the challenges faced by security forces in countering Maoist insurgency in southern Chhattisgarh. Despite consistent efforts to enhance infrastructure and ensure the safety of the region, Maoists continue to disrupt developmental activities with targeted violence.

As the central and state government ramps up operations to combat left-wing extremism, such incidents serve as a grim reminder of the perilous conditions under which security forces operate.